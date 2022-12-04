Dr. Kenneth McNamee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNamee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth McNamee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth McNamee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Dr. McNamee works at
Locations
-
1
Promedica Physicians Orthopaedic Surgery - Elm Ave.214 E Elm Ave Ste 200, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 243-9851
Hospital Affiliations
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McNamee performed right hip replacement surgery in October. My recovery has been great without any complications. The procedure has restored painless freedom of movement that I have not experienced in years. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Kenneth McNamee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1740287291
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Wayne State Univ Som
