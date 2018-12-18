Overview

Dr. Kenneth McLeod Sr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Foley, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McLeod Sr works at Golfside Medical in Foley, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.