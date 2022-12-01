Overview

Dr. Kenneth McBride, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.



Dr. McBride works at Texas Health Heart And Vascular Specialists in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.