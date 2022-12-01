Dr. Kenneth McBride, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBride is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth McBride, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth McBride, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.
Locations
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists1300 W Terrell Ave Ste 500, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 252-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience
About Dr. Kenneth McBride, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1386632008
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McBride has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McBride accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McBride has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McBride has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sick Sinus Syndrome and Third Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McBride on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. McBride. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBride.
