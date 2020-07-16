Dr. Kenneth Maybury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maybury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Maybury, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Kenneth B. Maybury, M.D.1 Shrader St Ste 570, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions (415) 422-0998
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- CPMC Van Ness Campus
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Staff is rude as hell but I liked the doctor.
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- 1295733459
- U Calif Davis Med Ctr
- University Of California, School Of Medicine
Dr. Maybury has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maybury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maybury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maybury works at
Dr. Maybury speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Maybury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maybury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maybury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maybury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.