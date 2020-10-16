See All Ophthalmologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Kenneth Maverick, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kenneth Maverick, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Maverick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Maverick works at Focal Point Vision Correction in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Schertz, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Lens Fitting Services, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Focal Point Vision Correction
    4775 Hamilton Wolfe Rd Ste 2, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-3600
  2. 2
    343 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-3600
  3. 3
    Eye 35 Asc LLC
    17005 Interstate 35 N, Schertz, TX 78154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Glaucoma Surgery
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Glaucoma Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Cornea Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Photo Therapeutic Keratectomy Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Maverick?

    Oct 16, 2020
    Dr. Maverick saw me after I went to an ER for eye pain. I was told that I had a corneal ulcer and to follow up with an Ophthalmologist. He saw me right away and it luckily it was not an ulcer, but was something else and wearing my contacts made it worse. I am so grateful for him and his staff that got me in right away and made me feel so comfortable. I cannot wait until my ICL procedure coming up soon and to be free from contacts and glasses!!
    E. Whittington — Oct 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Maverick, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kenneth Maverick, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Maverick to family and friends

    Dr. Maverick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Maverick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kenneth Maverick, MD.

    About Dr. Kenneth Maverick, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720132962
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Nortre Dame
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Maverick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maverick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maverick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maverick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maverick has seen patients for Contact Lens Fitting Services, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maverick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Maverick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maverick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maverick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maverick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kenneth Maverick, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.