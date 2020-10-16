Dr. Kenneth Maverick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maverick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Maverick, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Maverick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Focal Point Vision Correction4775 Hamilton Wolfe Rd Ste 2, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-3600
- 2 343 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 614-3600
Eye 35 Asc LLC17005 Interstate 35 N, Schertz, TX 78154 Directions (210) 614-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maverick saw me after I went to an ER for eye pain. I was told that I had a corneal ulcer and to follow up with an Ophthalmologist. He saw me right away and it luckily it was not an ulcer, but was something else and wearing my contacts made it worse. I am so grateful for him and his staff that got me in right away and made me feel so comfortable. I cannot wait until my ICL procedure coming up soon and to be free from contacts and glasses!!
About Dr. Kenneth Maverick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- University Of Nortre Dame
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maverick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maverick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maverick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maverick has seen patients for Contact Lens Fitting Services, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maverick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maverick speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Maverick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maverick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maverick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maverick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.