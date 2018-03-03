See All Ophthalmologists in Charlotte, NC
Ophthalmology
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Mathys, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Mathys works at CEENTA SouthPark in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Belmont, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Keratoconus, Corneal Diseases and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SouthPark
    6035 Fairview Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210
Thursday
8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    CEENTA Belmont
    400 Park St, Belmont, NC 28012
  3. 3
    Pineville
    10512 Park Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28210

Admitting Hospitals

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Keratoconus
Corneal Diseases
Stye
Keratoconus
Corneal Diseases
Stye
Keratoconus
Corneal Diseases
Stye

Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 03, 2018
    Dr. Mathys and his surgical staff were phenomenal. Dr. Mathys made my entire experience totally comfortable. The results were beyond my expectations. He was considerate, easy to communicate with, and very informative as to my condition and procedures for solution. I would not hesitate to return to his care.
    Mike — Mar 03, 2018
    Dr. Kenneth Mathys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mathys has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mathys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mathys has seen patients for Keratoconus, Corneal Diseases and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathys. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathys.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

