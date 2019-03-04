Overview

Dr. Kenneth Mashburn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hartselle, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.



Dr. Mashburn works at Family Health Of Hartselle in Hartselle, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.