Dr. Kenneth Martinez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Martinez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Aliso Viejo, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Locations
Suzy Kim MD Inc.5 Journey Ste 210, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 Directions (949) 305-7133
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martinez literally turned my life around with his careful analysis of test results and treatment over the past 4 years. I was on a downward path physically and mentally before a Physical Therapist suggested that I see him. That led to real changes in my life. Dr. M is devoted to quality care as manifested by his excellent staff and their talents. He spares nothing to enhance our lives. I worked in a professional capacity for over 20 years with many Neurologists but while I hold most of them in high regard, I never encountered such a commitment to improving the quality of the lives of neurologically challenged people with such creative, innovative and wholistic techniques. I heard someone say that "Dr. M wants neurology patients to receive the care they deserve". For certain we know that when the brain doesn't function well social stigma does occur. We are fortunate to have his practice here in Aliso Viejo, CA. where patients can surmount those stigmas and thrive. I am fortunate.
About Dr. Kenneth Martinez, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093825259
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
