Overview

Dr. Kenneth Martinez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Aliso Viejo, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Martinez works at Neurology/Pain Specialty Center in Aliso Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.