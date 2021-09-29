See All Neurologists in Dublin, OH
Dr. Kenneth Mankowski, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kenneth Mankowski, DO

Neurology
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Mankowski, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Dublin, OH. 

Dr. Mankowski works at CNS MS Institute in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    CNS MS Institute
    270 Cramer Creek Ct, Dublin, OH 43017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 401-6969
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Carmel East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Dementia or Depression Screening
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Dementia or Depression Screening
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mankowski?

    Sep 29, 2021
    I had my first visit today with Dr. Mankowski. Really enjoyed Dr. Makowski energy level, quality of care and attention to detail for my needs was outstanding. Very articulate in his ability to explain what was going on with me and our game plan moving forward. He was incredibly personable and he and his staff have made themselves very available to help meet my needs.
    Christine — Sep 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Mankowski, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kenneth Mankowski, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mankowski to family and friends

    Dr. Mankowski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mankowski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kenneth Mankowski, DO.

    About Dr. Kenneth Mankowski, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942261243
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Mankowski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mankowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mankowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mankowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mankowski works at CNS MS Institute in Dublin, OH. View the full address on Dr. Mankowski’s profile.

    Dr. Mankowski has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mankowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mankowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mankowski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mankowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mankowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kenneth Mankowski, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.