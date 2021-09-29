Dr. Kenneth Mankowski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mankowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Mankowski, DO
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Mankowski, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Dublin, OH.
Dr. Mankowski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CNS MS Institute270 Cramer Creek Ct, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 401-6969Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mankowski?
I had my first visit today with Dr. Mankowski. Really enjoyed Dr. Makowski energy level, quality of care and attention to detail for my needs was outstanding. Very articulate in his ability to explain what was going on with me and our game plan moving forward. He was incredibly personable and he and his staff have made themselves very available to help meet my needs.
About Dr. Kenneth Mankowski, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1942261243
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mankowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mankowski accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mankowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mankowski works at
Dr. Mankowski has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mankowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Mankowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mankowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mankowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mankowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.