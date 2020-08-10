Overview

Dr. Kenneth Mair, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.



Dr. Mair works at Diabetes And Endocrine Associates in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.