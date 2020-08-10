Dr. Kenneth Mair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Mair, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Mair, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Mair works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Diabetes & Endocrine Associates of Tarrant County Llp2000 Cooper St Ste 120, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 259-4333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mair?
I cannot recommend this Doctor enough. He has been my Doctor 5.5 years. When I had thyroid cancer and a nodule, I was afraid from hearing the word" cancer " from the Surgeon. Dr. Mair is kind and professional and very knowledgeable. His bedside manner is excellent. He explains treatment very well. His Nurse, Debbie, is the best. I would recommend this physician to anyone!
About Dr. Kenneth Mair, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1588696678
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- U Ala Sch Med
- U Ala Sch Med
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mair works at
Dr. Mair has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Mair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.