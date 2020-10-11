Overview

Dr. Kenneth Macek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Macek works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Naperville, IL with other offices in Glen Ellyn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ovarian Cysts and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.