Dr. Lubansky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Lubansky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Lubansky, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Locations
Wayne Medical Associates P.A.2025 Hamburg Tpke Ste D, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 839-5070
Chilton Medical Center97 W Parkway, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Directions (973) 831-5063
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best physician I have used. Dr. Lubansky answers all your questions, explains everything in detail so it is clearly understood and doesn't rush through your examination. He respects your time as you will not be kept waiting to see him. When test results are returned, he calls you and discusses the results with you that same day. His office staff is very courteous and guides you through all the paperwork. They work with you to schedule appointments that are convenient to both parties. You are making a mistake if you don't make Dr. Lubansky your physician.
About Dr. Kenneth Lubansky, MD
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
