Overview

Dr. Kenneth Lubansky, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Lubansky works at Atlantic Health System in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Pompton Plains, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.