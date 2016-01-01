Dr. Lown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Lown, MD
Dr. Kenneth Lown, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.
Grand River Gastroenterology PC310 Lafayette Ave SE Ste 400, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 752-6525
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Lown has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Dysphagia and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lown. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lown.
