Overview

Dr. Kenneth Lloyd, MD is a Pulmonologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Lloyd works at Respiratory Consultants Houston in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Asthma and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.