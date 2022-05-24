Dr. Kenneth Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Liu, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Liu, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Bronson Neuroscience Center - Kalamazoo601 John St Ste M-124, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Directions (269) 341-7500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was a his patient at UVA and he saved my life, he replaced my LP SHUNT, when he left UVA I followed him to Hershey PA always kind knowledgeable and patient with me I Houghton I had my appointment with DR. LIU NOPE it was terrible. He was gone I am in more pain more and desperately need him, I GAVE HIM MY TRUST, AND now nobody listens, my eye sight is worse. And My head hurts relentlessly no one will put in NEW LP SHUNT, I TRULY MISS DR LIU HE WAS THE GREATEST MAN ALONG WITH DR NEWMAN. DR LIU I WISH YOU WERE AVAILABLE FOR I AM IN PAIN AND I'M AFRAID THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU DID. GOD BLESS
About Dr. Kenneth Liu, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1245443068
Education & Certifications
- Ohsu Hospital
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University of California, Berkeley
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Cerebral Hemorrhage, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Subdural Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.