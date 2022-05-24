Overview

Dr. Kenneth Liu, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Liu works at Bronson Advanced Cardiac Healthcare in Kalamazoo, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Hemorrhage, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.