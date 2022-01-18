Dr. Kenneth Litwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Litwin, MD
Dr. Kenneth Litwin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Litwin works at
Danbury Medical Group132 Main St, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 794-1979
- Danbury Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Litwin is my favorite doctor for so many reasons. He has been my go-to doctor because he has been able to diagnose and treat me successfully for SIBO and mold, among other conditions that caused me to feel very sick for a long time and which contributed to GI problems. These are conditions not ordinarily tested by regular internists who wouldn’t even think to test for mold illness, Lyme, etc. What I like most is that he truly listens to me and spends the right amount of time to connect the dots. Because I am under his care I am able to sleep well at night. Every doctor should be as compassionate as Dr. Litwin. Well worth the time to have him as your doctor.
- Internal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1073570842
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Hahnemann Univ Sch Of Med
Dr. Litwin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Litwin accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Litwin works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Litwin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.