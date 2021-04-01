Dr. Little has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Little, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Little, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, St. Luke's McCall Medical Center, St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center and St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center.
Dr. Little works at
Locations
St. Luke's Clinic - Northwest Neurosurgery Associates Boise190 E Bannock St Fl 10, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 381-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
- St. Luke's McCall Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
- St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Little has been my neurosurgeon since 2011, and he is by far the only doctor I have met in this specialty that I would ever give a 100 per cent rating in every way! He never acts rushed, even though I know he is, and I truly believe cares about my pain and me! He is always willing to explain in a way I understand, and I always leave feeling heard! God bless you Dr Little and all your staff! I am better for having you as my neurosurgeon and my neck is doing so much better thanks to your expertise!
About Dr. Kenneth Little, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1023039468
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Little accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Little works at
Dr. Little has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Little on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.