Overview

Dr. Kenneth Little, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, St. Luke's McCall Medical Center, St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center and St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center.



Dr. Little works at St. Luke's Clinic - Northwest Neurosurgery Associates Boise in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.