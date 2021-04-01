See All Neurosurgeons in Boise, ID
Dr. Kenneth Little, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (35)
Call for new patient details
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Little, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center, St. Luke's McCall Medical Center, St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center and St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center.

Dr. Little works at St. Luke's Clinic - Northwest Neurosurgery Associates Boise in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Clinic - Northwest Neurosurgery Associates Boise
    190 E Bannock St Fl 10, Boise, ID 83712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 381-5500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center
  • St. Luke's McCall Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc Surgery
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc Surgery

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Kenneth Little, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023039468
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Little has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Little works at St. Luke's Clinic - Northwest Neurosurgery Associates Boise in Boise, ID. View the full address on Dr. Little’s profile.

    Dr. Little has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Little on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

