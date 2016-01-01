Overview

Dr. Kenneth Lister, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center.



Dr. Lister works at Cumberland Specialty Group, LLC in Crossville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.