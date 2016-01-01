Dr. Kenneth Lister, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Lister, MD
Dr. Kenneth Lister, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Crossville, TN. They specialize in Interventional Spine Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cumberland Medical Center.
The Group for Women LLC49 Cleveland St Ste 230, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 210-5701
Hospital Affiliations
- Cumberland Medical Center
About Dr. Kenneth Lister, MD
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English
- Shands Hospital At University Of Fl
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Lister has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lister accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lister has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lister. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lister.
