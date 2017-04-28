Dr. Kenneth Lippman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lippman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Lippman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Kenneth R Lippman MD PA809 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 752-1532
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had my first appointment with Dr. Lippman and I could not have been more impressed! He was kind, caring, and thorough! Dr. Lippman took the time to explain my issues in terms that I could understand. I came away from my first appointment feeling that I had a better grasp on my issues. I plan on having future appointments with Dr. Lipman. I highly recommend this wonderful man!
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Lippman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lippman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lippman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lippman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lippman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lippman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lippman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.