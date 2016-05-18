Overview

Dr. Kenneth Lipow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Lipow works at Bridgeport Hospital in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.