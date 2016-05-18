Dr. Kenneth Lipow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Lipow, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Lipow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Lipow works at
Locations
Connecticut Neurosurgical Spec267 Grant St, Bridgeport, CT 06610 Directions (203) 384-4500MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lipow performed a spinal stenosis laminectomy and fusion without metal splinting, using the bone removed from the vertebrae.
About Dr. Kenneth Lipow, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427083674
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipow has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lipow speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.