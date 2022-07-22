Dr. Kenneth J Lingenfelter, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lingenfelter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth J Lingenfelter, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Lingenfelter works at
First State Orthopaedics - Newark4102b Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 731-2888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
First State Orthopaedics - Brandywine1401 Foulk Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 478-5500
- Christiana Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I came looking for a second opinion of my past surgeries and ongoing problems, I left very pleased that Dr. Lingenfelter thinks he can help me but needs more studies that I didn’t have with me. I can’t wait to see what he can do for me. Dr. Lingfelter and his staff were all very pleasant and it was definitely worth the the 3 plus hour drive.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Lingenfelter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lingenfelter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lingenfelter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lingenfelter has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lingenfelter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Lingenfelter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lingenfelter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lingenfelter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lingenfelter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.