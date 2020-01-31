See All Ophthalmologists in Rochester, NY
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Lindahl, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They completed their fellowship with U Rochester-Jv Aquavella

Dr. Lindahl works at Champaign Dental Group in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester Eye & Laser Center
    30 N Union St Ste 101, Rochester, NY 14607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 232-2560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rochester General Hospital
  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Entropion
Stye
Astigmatism
Entropion
Stye
Astigmatism

Treatment frequency



Entropion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Monovision Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Kenneth Lindahl, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1316954100
    Education & Certifications

    • U Rochester-Jv Aquavella
    • U Rochester
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Lindahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lindahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lindahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lindahl works at Champaign Dental Group in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lindahl’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindahl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindahl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

