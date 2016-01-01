Dr. Kenneth Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Lim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Lim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. Lim works at
Locations
1
Oakland County Urologists PC3145 DIXIE HWY, Waterford, MI 48328 Directions (248) 674-8530
2
Michigan Healthcare Professionals PC39475 Lewis Dr Ste 280, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 876-8211
3
Kensington Valley Heart PC1435 N Milford Rd Ste 201, Milford, MI 48381 Directions (248) 676-2503
4
Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 674-8530
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kenneth Lim, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Urological Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lim has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lim.
