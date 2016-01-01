Dr. Kenneth Lilik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lilik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Lilik, MD
Dr. Kenneth Lilik, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Lilik works at
Locations
Horizon Medical Corporation3 W Olive St Ste 201, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 961-3933
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Kenneth Lilik, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1205817699
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Lilik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lilik accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lilik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lilik works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lilik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lilik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lilik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lilik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.