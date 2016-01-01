See All Pediatricians in Scranton, PA
Pediatrics
2.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Dr. Kenneth Lilik, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.

Dr. Lilik works at Champaign Dental Group in Scranton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Horizon Medical Corporation
    3 W Olive St Ste 201, Scranton, PA 18508 (570) 961-3933

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Community Medical Center
  • Moses Taylor Hospital
  • Wayne Memorial Hospital
  • Wilkes - Barre General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Tension Headache
Headache
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Kenneth Lilik, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Lilik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lilik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lilik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lilik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lilik works at Champaign Dental Group in Scranton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Lilik’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lilik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lilik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lilik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lilik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

