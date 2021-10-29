See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Kenneth Light, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Light works at Light Hattori and Teasdale Mds in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Global Surgeries Inc.
    1700 California St Ste 340, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 646-4104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 29, 2021
    My experience with Doctor Light is that he is a rare, world class surgeon, who cares about his patients. He listened to me and gave me wise advice for my multiple disc damaged spine. The results of his multiple discectomy fusion surgery of my cervical discs was excellent. My life was greatly improved. In his waiting room I often saw people with great success stories that had driven for hours, or sometimes flown in to see him. I found his staff to be pleasant, professional, and caring. I would highly recommend Dr. Light as your orthopedic surgeon.
    Mary L Glardon — Oct 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kenneth Light, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104900919
    Education & Certifications

    • University Buffalo
    • U Calif
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    • Cornell
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Light, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Light is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Light has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Light has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Light works at Light Hattori and Teasdale Mds in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Light’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Light. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Light.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Light, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Light appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

