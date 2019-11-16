Overview

Dr. Kenneth Liesen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.



Dr. Liesen works at KENNETH J LIESEN MD SC in Geneva, IL with other offices in Saint Charles, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.