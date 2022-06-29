Dr. Kenneth Lichtman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lichtman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Lichtman, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Lichtman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Universite Catholique De Louvain, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Locations
Psychiatry Associates251 Main St, Metuchen, NJ 08840 Directions (732) 549-2220
Psychiatry Associates1109 Amboy Ave, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 549-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lichtman is amazing. He is very intelligent, kind, and upbeat. He listens to me and never judges. His advice and support turned my into a positive direction.
About Dr. Kenneth Lichtman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English, French
- 1588857973
Education & Certifications
- LI Jewish Hillside Med Ctr
- St Marys Hosp-McGill U
- Universite Catholique De Louvain, Faculte De Medecine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lichtman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lichtman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lichtman has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lichtman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lichtman speaks French.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lichtman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichtman.
