Overview

Dr. Kenneth Levitsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Levitsky works at Garden State Orthopaedic Associates in Fair Lawn, NJ with other offices in Hoboken, NJ, Clifton, NJ, Mahwah, NJ and Parsippany, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.