Overview

Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hawthorne, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Lee works at Northeast Community Clinic in Hawthorne, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.