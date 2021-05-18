Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BAPTIST HOSPITAL OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eastern Neurosurgical and Spine Associates Inc.2325 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 752-5156
-
2
Vidant Orthopedics - Greenville503 Bowman Gray Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 847-1550
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Well on may 5 I came in because my vision was blurry and I had headaches so finally when they got me to the bk I took a cat skin and it came bk that I had a tumor on my brain now of course I was very saddened and distraught that it was there because I never experienced this before so then on got admitted in to the ICU and that’s when I heard about this amazing man name DR LEE which is very amazing and is a blessing to others like he blessed me and took that tumor out of my head and furthermore I thank GOD and also thanking dr LEE for making me well and doing a miraculous job on my head and I had my surgery on may 13 2021 at approximately 2:30 and he was done by 5:30 pm and he did a amazing job 2 days later I recovered very gud and my pain and my head is feeling soooo much better and I want to thank him so ppl take heed of u want a great experience dr for surgery please choose DR LEE he sooooo blessed and his hands or blessed yesss he will get the done....thanks mr Lee I liquata Heath
About Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1619079571
Education & Certifications
- BAPTIST HOSPITAL OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Portuguese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.