Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BAPTIST HOSPITAL OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Vidant Neurosurgery & Spine Center in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base and Neuroendoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eastern Neurosurgical and Spine Associates Inc.
    2325 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 752-5156
  2. 2
    Vidant Orthopedics - Greenville
    503 Bowman Gray Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 847-1550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vidant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Secondary Malignancies
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1619079571
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAPTIST HOSPITAL OF SOUTHEAST TEXAS
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
