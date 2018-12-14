Overview

Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Lee works at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pancreatic Cancer, Laparotomy and Biliary Atresia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.