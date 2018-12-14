Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD
Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upmc Altoona and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Lee works at
Upmc Presbyterian200 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (888) 847-8836
- 2 497 5th Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15261 Directions (412) 647-0457
- Upmc Altoona
- UPMC Presbyterian
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Kenneth Lee at Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA performed my dad’s Whipple Surgery and has given us years on my dad’s life. 5yrs after surgery and my dad is way more active than so many others in his 70+ age group. Dr Lee’s skills are impeccable. His delivery and communication are excellent as well as warm and reassuring. It is clear from the moment you go in to Presbyterian how well respected he is. I highly recommend him.
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1538133764
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Laparotomy and Biliary Atresia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
