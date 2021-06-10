See All Gastroenterologists in Pomona, CA
Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at Kenneth W. Lee & Associates Inc. in Pomona, CA with other offices in Chino, CA and Chino Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Kenneth W. Lee & Associates Inc.
    Kenneth W. Lee & Associates Inc.
160 E Artesia St Ste 140, Pomona, CA 91767
(909) 622-3800
    Kenneth W Lee MD & Associates Inc
    Kenneth W Lee MD & Associates Inc
210 W Bonita Ave Ste 140, Pomona, CA 91767
(909) 622-3800
    Chino Premier Surgery Center
    Chino Premier Surgery Center
5562 Philadelphia St Ste 111, Chino, CA 91710
(909) 517-0000
    Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm
    Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm
2140 Grand Ave Ste 120, Chino Hills, CA 91709
(909) 622-3800

  • Casa Colina Hospital
  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Jun 10, 2021
    Dr. Kenneth Lee is the most thorough explicator of procedures that I have ever encountered. One thing that stood out is just his wide knowledge base and ability to explain to you precisely what is happening. Dr. Lee should double as a professor based on the thoroughness of his explanations. It’s not just the procedures, Dr. Lee will explain the risks of various procedures with meticulous precision. Brilliant physician. The front office staff was very friendly and they ensure you’re all set with everything you need to know. My rule of them with all office staff is be pleasant yourself as a patient, and they’ll be pleasant with you. I would highly recommend Dr. Kenneth Lee if you’re on the fence. Check him out!
    Jay — Jun 10, 2021
    Gastroenterology
    23 years of experience
    English, Burmese and Spanish
    1417023227
    Medical Education
    University of Minnesota Medical School
    Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lee speaks Burmese and Spanish.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

