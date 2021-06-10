Overview

Dr. Kenneth Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Kenneth W. Lee & Associates Inc. in Pomona, CA with other offices in Chino, CA and Chino Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.