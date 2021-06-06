Dr. Kenneth Leavitt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leavitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Leavitt, DPM
Dr. Kenneth Leavitt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Roxbury Crossing, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 125 Parker Hill Ave Ste 390, Roxbury Crossing, MA 02120 Directions (617) 277-3800
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
One year after a major bunionectomy, correction of 3 hammertoes, and a few screws in the joints, I have a PERFECT foot. Much gratitude to Dr. Leavitt. He is an excellent Dr. and I would recommend him to anyone needing foot care. He came highly recommended to me by fellow podiatrists and other patients.
- Podiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, German
- 1386672343
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Leavitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leavitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leavitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leavitt has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leavitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leavitt speaks German.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Leavitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leavitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leavitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leavitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.