Overview

Dr. Kenneth Lazarus, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fayetteville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital.



Dr. Lazarus works at Lazarus Kenneth in Fayetteville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing, Chronic Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.