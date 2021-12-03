Dr. Kenneth Lawlor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lawlor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Lawlor, DO
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Lawlor, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lawlor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Canyon State Rheumatology2060 W Whispering Wind Dr Ste 264, Phoenix, AZ 85085 Directions (623) 235-6889
-
2
Canyon State Rheumatology3108 Clearwater Dr Ste A, Prescott, AZ 86305 Directions (928) 717-8838
Hospital Affiliations
- Verde Valley Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lawlor?
Caring and listens
About Dr. Kenneth Lawlor, DO
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902917289
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawlor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawlor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawlor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lawlor works at
Dr. Lawlor has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lawlor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lawlor speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawlor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawlor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawlor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawlor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.