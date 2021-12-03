Overview

Dr. Kenneth Lawlor, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lawlor works at Breathe Again Counseling in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.