Dr. Kenneth Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Larson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Larson, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They completed their residency with Monmouth Med Center|Monmouth Medical Center
Dr. Larson works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Palm Beach Surgical Specialists - Palm Beach Gardens900 Village Square Xing Ste 230, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 453-2708
-
2
HCA Florida Palm Beach Surgical Specialists - Atlantis5503 S Congress Ave Ste 206, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 453-2697Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
ICC at Aventura4665 S Congress Ave Ste 102, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Directions (561) 589-6715
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortified Provider Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Care District of Palm Beach County
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Quality Health Plans
- Tricare
- Vista Health Plan
- Vita Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Larson?
I met Dr. Larson by emergency, same he put me back together. I like Dr. Larson very much. I would refer him.
About Dr. Kenneth Larson, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1659451441
Education & Certifications
- Monmouth Med Center|Monmouth Medical Center
- Pa Hospital|University Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Larson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Larson works at
Dr. Larson has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.
