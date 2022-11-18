Overview

Dr. Kenneth Larson, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They completed their residency with Monmouth Med Center|Monmouth Medical Center



Dr. Larson works at HCA Florida Palm Beach Surgical Specialists - Palm Beach Gardens in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Atlantis, FL and Palm Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.