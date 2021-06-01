Dr. Kenneth Kummerfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kummerfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Kummerfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Kummerfeld, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro.
Dr. Kummerfeld works at
Locations
-
1
Christus Trinity Clinic - Cardiology703 S Fleishel Ave Ste 4000, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 606-7000
-
2
Trinity Primary Care Clinic520 Douglas Blvd, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 606-7000
-
3
Christus Mother Frances Hospital Jacksonville2026 S Jackson St, Jacksonville, TX 75766 Directions (903) 541-4500Wednesday9:00am - 3:00pm
-
4
Trinity Clinic Whitehouse3593 E GRANDE BLVD, Tyler, TX 75707 Directions (903) 839-2585
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital- Winnsboro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kummerfeld?
He is a excellent cardiologist and I am greatful to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Kenneth Kummerfeld, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1861487274
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kummerfeld has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kummerfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kummerfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kummerfeld works at
Dr. Kummerfeld has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kummerfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kummerfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kummerfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kummerfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kummerfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.