Dr. Kumasaka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Kumasaka, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Kumasaka, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.
Dr. Kumasaka works at
Locations
Swedish Pediatrics - West Seattle4744 41st Ave SW Ste 101, Seattle, WA 98116 Directions (206) 320-5780
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We have been taking our kids to Dr. Kumasaka for the last seven years, and we really have nothing but positive things to say. We are always able to get in on relatively short notice. Our concerns are always taken seriously, but they are also not alarmists. Dr. Kumasaka is just great with the kids. Never feels rushed. Even the shot-givers are excellent. Fully recommend.
About Dr. Kenneth Kumasaka, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1467537704
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumasaka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumasaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumasaka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumasaka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumasaka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumasaka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.