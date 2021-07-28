Overview

Dr. Kenneth Kudelko, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Medstar Washington Hospital Center.



Dr. Kudelko works at Neurological Medicine PA in Greenbelt, MD with other offices in Laurel, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.