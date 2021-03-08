Dr. Kenneth Krumins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krumins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Krumins, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Krumins, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic LLC1285 ORANGE AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 236-0404Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Adventhealth Winter Park200 N Lakemont Ave, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 647-2287
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent!!! Dr. Krumins replaced my right knee in June 2018. Great doctor. Have had no problems in the last two and half years. Roger in Orlando, FL - Mar 7, 2021
About Dr. Kenneth Krumins, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krumins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krumins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krumins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krumins has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krumins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Krumins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krumins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krumins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krumins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.