Dr. Kenneth Kress, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (252)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Kenneth Kress, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Kress works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA, Alpharetta, GA and Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Campus
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-8000
  2. 2
    Advanced Center for Joint Surgery
    2000 Howard Farm Dr Ste T100, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (470) 839-9200
  3. 3
    Arthritis & Total Joint Specialists - Alpharetta
    3400 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 290, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 292-6500
  4. 4
    Northside Hospital Forsyth
    1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 484-5316
  5. 5
    Northside Hospital Cherokee
    450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 224-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 252 ratings
    Patient Ratings (252)
    5 Star
    (239)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 30, 2022
    I appreciate and am thankful for Dr. Kress along with his whole team working together in taking such excellent care of me. I felt at ease and knew I was in good hands day of my surgery. I have never had such professional care and open communication as I have with everyone. Dr. Kress never made me feel rushed at my appointments and all questions he answered thoroughly. I never hesitate to spread the good news of my experience!
    Glenda Grant — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. Kenneth Kress, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174510598
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dr. John C. Garrett-Knee Reconstruction
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Medical Education

