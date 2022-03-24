Overview

Dr. Kenneth Kramer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Kramer works at Connecticut Ortho Specs in Hamden, CT with other offices in Orange, CT, Guilford, CT and Branford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.