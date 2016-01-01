Dr. Krajewski accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenneth Krajewski, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Krajewski, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Coudersport, PA.
UPMC Cole Patterson Cancer Center1001 E 2nd St, Coudersport, PA 16915 Directions (814) 260-5208
Mid Michigan Medical Center4500 CAMPUS RIDGE DR, Midland, MI 48640 Directions (989) 839-1716
Hospital Affiliations
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alma
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
- MyMichigan Medical Center Clare
- MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Krajewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krajewski has seen patients for Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krajewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
