Dr. Kenneth Kotz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kotz works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.