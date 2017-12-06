See All Hematologists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Kenneth Kotz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kenneth Kotz, MD

Hematology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Kotz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kotz works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Children's Services
    2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-1781

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scurvy
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kotz?

    Dec 06, 2017
    Dr. Kotz is a caring health professional. I have undergone two bone marrow biopsies performed by Dr. Kotz. He explains, in detail, every step in the procedure so that there are no surprises. He is a kind and considerate man. His confidence that he can successfully treat my disease is definitely a morale booster.
    Wilmington — Dec 06, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Kotz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kenneth Kotz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kotz to family and friends

    Dr. Kotz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kotz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kenneth Kotz, MD.

    About Dr. Kenneth Kotz, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1669466009
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Temple U/Fox Chase
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Temple U
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Kotz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kotz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kotz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kotz works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Kotz’s profile.

    Dr. Kotz has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kotz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.