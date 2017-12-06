Dr. Kenneth Kotz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Kotz, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Kotz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Hematology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kotz works at
Locations
-
1
Coastal Children's Services2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-1781
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kotz?
Dr. Kotz is a caring health professional. I have undergone two bone marrow biopsies performed by Dr. Kotz. He explains, in detail, every step in the procedure so that there are no surprises. He is a kind and considerate man. His confidence that he can successfully treat my disease is definitely a morale booster.
About Dr. Kenneth Kotz, MD
- Hematology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1669466009
Education & Certifications
- Temple U/Fox Chase
- Temple U
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kotz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kotz accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kotz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kotz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kotz works at
Dr. Kotz has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kotz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.