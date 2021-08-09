See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Livingston, NJ
Dr. Kenneth Kopacz, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Kenneth Kopacz, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (7)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Kopacz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University Hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University

Dr. Kopacz works at Summit Medical Group - Spine Care & Rehab (Livingston) in Livingston, NJ with other offices in Roseland, NJ and New Providence, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pathological Spine Fracture, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andre Panagos, MD
Dr. Andre Panagos, MD
8 (54)
View Profile
Dr. Paul Kovatis, MD
Dr. Paul Kovatis, MD
8 (44)
View Profile
Dr. Ashley Bassett, MD
Dr. Ashley Bassett, MD
10 (167)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine Care and Rehabilitation Inc.
    200 S Orange Ave Ste 180, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 226-2725
  2. 2
    Romulo A. Aromin Jr. MD LLC
    556 Eagle Rock Ave Ste 5, Roseland, NJ 07068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 226-2725
  3. 3
    890 Mountain Ave Fl 2, New Providence, NJ 07974 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 277-8646

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pathological Spine Fracture
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Pathological Spine Fracture
Back Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Discectomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kopacz?

    Aug 09, 2021
    I needed spinal surgery. I’ve been suffering tremendously. After two failed discectomy’s they wanted to do the same a third time. The L4 L5 was shot plus a few other discs are bulging by now. When I got the MRI, I sought out a second opinion and that’s how I found my “ROCK STAR” SPINAL SURGEON, DR. KENNETH KOPACZ -South Orange Ave, Livingston ~! I literally begged Dr Kopacz to help me. I was at my wits end. I never get depressed. But this was starting to take me down. Dr K explained how he would help. In layman’s terms….. He removed my L4- fused nerves, then put a cage around my whole lumbar then turned me over and put a cage and screws in my back. It really sounds bad and it probably is but these two surgeons together are incredible together and I can’t believe how good I feel. Dr Kopacz’ scheduler, Vanessa DaCosta had the absolute best personality! She was kind, compassionate & patient. She returned every phone call- I never had to call her twice. That’s rare!
    Dianne Tedesco — Aug 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Kopacz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kenneth Kopacz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kopacz to family and friends

    Dr. Kopacz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kopacz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kenneth Kopacz, MD.

    About Dr. Kenneth Kopacz, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205944709
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-New Brunswick (New Jersey)
    Residency
    Internship
    • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-New Brunswick (New Jersey)
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kopacz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kopacz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kopacz has seen patients for Pathological Spine Fracture, Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kopacz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopacz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopacz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopacz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopacz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kenneth Kopacz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.