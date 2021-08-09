Dr. Kopacz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Kopacz, MD
Dr. Kenneth Kopacz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University Hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University
Spine Care and Rehabilitation Inc.200 S Orange Ave Ste 180, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 226-2725
Romulo A. Aromin Jr. MD LLC556 Eagle Rock Ave Ste 5, Roseland, NJ 07068 Directions (973) 226-2725
- 3 890 Mountain Ave Fl 2, New Providence, NJ 07974 Directions (908) 277-8646
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
I needed spinal surgery. I’ve been suffering tremendously. After two failed discectomy’s they wanted to do the same a third time. The L4 L5 was shot plus a few other discs are bulging by now. When I got the MRI, I sought out a second opinion and that’s how I found my “ROCK STAR” SPINAL SURGEON, DR. KENNETH KOPACZ -South Orange Ave, Livingston ~! I literally begged Dr Kopacz to help me. I was at my wits end. I never get depressed. But this was starting to take me down. Dr K explained how he would help. In layman’s terms….. He removed my L4- fused nerves, then put a cage around my whole lumbar then turned me over and put a cage and screws in my back. It really sounds bad and it probably is but these two surgeons together are incredible together and I can’t believe how good I feel. Dr Kopacz’ scheduler, Vanessa DaCosta had the absolute best personality! She was kind, compassionate & patient. She returned every phone call- I never had to call her twice. That’s rare!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- University Hospital SUNY Upstate Medical University
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-New Brunswick (New Jersey)
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-New Brunswick (New Jersey)
