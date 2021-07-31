Overview

Dr. Kenneth Kohagen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Kohagen works at UNC REX Healthcare in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.