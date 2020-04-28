Dr. Kenneth Koenigs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koenigs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Koenigs, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Koenigs, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Koenigs works at
Locations
Western Mass Gastroenterology299 Carew St Ste 419, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 737-7951
Baystate Medical Center Inc759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01199 Directions (413) 737-7951
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Koenig is always pleasant, and listens carefully to me. His always busy and the office is crowded but is always very close to the appointment time.
About Dr. Kenneth Koenigs, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koenigs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koenigs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koenigs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koenigs has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koenigs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Koenigs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koenigs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koenigs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koenigs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.