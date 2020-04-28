Overview

Dr. Kenneth Koenigs, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Koenigs works at Western Mass Gastroenterology in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.