Dr. Kenneth Koch Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Koch Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
North Carolina Baptist Hospital1 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27157 Directions (336) 713-7777Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Great visit. Nice office and staff. Dr. Koch is excellent. Found things no other doctor has in over 10 years of Dr visits.
About Dr. Kenneth Koch Jr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koch Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koch Jr has seen patients for Nausea, Gastroparesis and Vomiting Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koch Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Koch Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koch Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koch Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koch Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.