Overview

Dr. Kenneth Koch Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - Lexington Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Koch Jr works at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Gastroparesis and Vomiting Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.