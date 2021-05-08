Overview

Dr. Kenneth Kleist, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Bellin Memorial Hospital, ThedaCare Medical Center - New London, Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.



Dr. Kleist works at Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine & Orthopedics in Green Bay, WI with other offices in Appleton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.