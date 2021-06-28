Overview

Dr. Kenneth Klein, MD is a Dermatologist in New Bern, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Klein works at EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY DERMATOLOGY in New Bern, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura, Contact Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.